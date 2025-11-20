Apple Teaming Up With Real Madrid in Two Ways

by

Apple is teaming up with the iconic Spanish soccer team Real Madrid on two projects that promise to provide an ultimate viewing experience for fans.

Apple Teaming Up With Real Madrid Feature
First, Apple will be releasing a new documentary about Real Madrid on the Vision Pro next year, according to GQ España. The documentary will be in the Apple Immersive format, meaning it will be a 180-degree 8K recording with Spatial Audio.

The documentary was filmed with more than 30 specialized Blackmagic cameras designed to capture 3D depth, during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus in October. It will provide a behind-the-scenes view of the match, and it captures the atmosphere of Real Madrid's iconic Bernabéu stadium.

There is already a "Real Madrid: Until The End" documentary available on the Apple TV streaming service, but it was not shot in the Apple Immersive format.

Apple is also working on a second, bigger project that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez refers to as "Infinite Bernabéu."

With Apple's technology, Pérez told GQ España that "it will be like opening the stadium doors to the entire planet, without limits, without barriers, and with a level of technology that will mark a turning point in the world of sports."

Perhaps this means that at least some Real Madrid matches will be live streamed in the Apple Immersive format on the Vision Pro, like select Los Angeles Lakers games will be this season. However, the specific plans remain to be seen.

In related news, Apple celebrated 40 years of operating in Spain by hosting a live performance at its Puerta del Sol store in Madrid.

Apple Puerta Del Sol
The event was captured with iPhone 17 Pro cameras.

"There's no better way to celebrate Apple's 40 years in Spain than by highlighting the incredible creativity and talent that make this country so special," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

More details about the celebration can be found in Apple's press release.

Thanks, Carlos Sevilla!

