Some Los Angeles Lakers Games Will Get 3D Live Streams on Vision Pro

A selection of Los Angeles Lakers games during the 2025-26 season will be live streamed in the Apple Immersive format on the Apple Vision Pro.



The 3D games will be streamed in the forthcoming Spectrum SportsNet app on the Vision Pro, starting early next year, according to Apple. A schedule will be shared later this year. A subscription to a Spectrum internet plan or Spectrum SportsNet+ is required to watch the live broadcasts, and visionOS 26 is also required.

Apple Immersive videos are 180-degree 8K recordings, captured with Spatial Audio.

"Viewers will feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts," says Apple.

Apple Immersive footage of the games will be captured with Blackmagic Design's new URSA Cine Immersive Live camera, which will be available for purchase next year.

Full game replays and highlights in the Apple Immersive format will be available on demand in both the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA apps on the Vision Pro, one to three days after the conclusion of each game, according to Apple.

More details were shared by TechRadar.