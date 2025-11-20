Apple TV Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn to Answer Questions as Carol Sturka in Reddit AMA
Apple is continuing to promote its latest Apple TV series Pluribus in creative ways. Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn is participating in an in-character "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit, and she'll be answering questions as Carol Sturka starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow.
Carol Sturka is the main character in Pluribus. She's the author of the Winds of Wycaro series, and is promoting her latest book, Bloodsong of Wycaro, when an extraterrestrial virus escapes the confines of a lab and infects almost everyone but her.
Apple is leaning into Bloodsong of Wycaro to spur interest in Pluribus, and has shared an excerpt from the fictional novel in the Apple Books app that fans of the show can read. Bloodsong of Wycaro follows the adventures of main character Lucasia as she sails on the Mercator, mourning her lost love Raban.
You can post questions for Carol to answer in the AMA thread available on /r/TVPlus, and she'll be online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 21 to answer them.
The first three episodes of Pluribus are available, with the fourth set to launch on Friday. The sci-fi thriller was dreamed up by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, and it stars Seehorn, who was previously in Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.
Pluribus can be watched on Apple TV, Apple's streaming service. Apple TV pricing starts at $12.99 per month, but there is a free 7-day trial available.
