Apple TV Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn to Answer Questions as Carol Sturka in Reddit AMA

by

Apple is continuing to promote its latest Apple TV series Pluribus in creative ways. Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn is participating in an in-character "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit, and she'll be answering questions as Carol Sturka starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time tomorrow.


Carol Sturka is the main character in Pluribus. She's the author of the Winds of Wycaro series, and is promoting her latest book, Bloodsong of Wycaro, when an extraterrestrial virus escapes the confines of a lab and infects almost everyone but her.

Apple is leaning into Bloodsong of Wycaro to spur interest in Pluribus, and has shared an excerpt from the fictional novel in the Apple Books app that fans of the show can read. Bloodsong of Wycaro follows the adventures of main character Lucasia as she sails on the Mercator, mourning her lost love Raban.

You can post questions for Carol to answer in the AMA thread available on /r/TVPlus, and she'll be online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 21 to answer them.

The first three episodes of Pluribus are available, with the fourth set to launch on Friday. The sci-fi thriller was dreamed up by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, and it stars Seehorn, who was previously in Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

Pluribus can be watched on ‌Apple TV‌, Apple's streaming service. ‌Apple TV‌ pricing starts at $12.99 per month, but there is a free 7-day trial available.

Top Rated Comments

HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
45 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
i would ask why she isn’t more inquisitive about this ‘virus’ and it’s thoughts on consciousness and sentience.

Why can’t they kill, or prefer not to?

How long have they existed?

Who gave them this RNA power?

Why does Apple keep increasing their subscription prices?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marte91 Avatar
marte91
17 minutes ago at 04:43 pm

i would ask why she isn’t more inquisitive about this ‘virus’ and it’s thoughts on consciousness and sentience.

Why can’t they kill, or prefer not to?

How long have they existed?

Who gave them this RNA power?

Why does Apple keep increasing their subscription prices?
I think the point of watching the show, is exactly that, these questions probably will be revealed , if you give too much in the beginning then wat is to discover?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
9 minutes ago at 04:51 pm

I think the point of watching the show, is exactly that, these questions probably will be revealed , if you give too much in the beginning then wat is to discover?
Yep. I think it’s the same problem that Severence has. The not knowing but wanting to know is far more engaging than the explanation. The second season of Severence was very good, but it suffered from the first season setting up the “what the hell is going on?” so well. Explanations are never as satisfying as the wondering about possible explanations.

Twin Peaks and The Leftovers are the only two shows I can think of that hinged on mysteries but didn’t feel like a let down. They didn’t feel like a let down because, at the end, they didn’t give completely explicit explanations.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeff321 Avatar
Jeff321
46 minutes ago at 04:15 pm
Great show so far! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swrobel Avatar
swrobel
30 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
Great show so far, but this is an odd publicity stunt. I’d rather Rhea Seehorn answer questions as Rhea Seehorn.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
28 minutes ago at 04:33 pm

Great show so far, but this is an odd publicity stunt. I’d rather Rhea Seehorn answer questions as Rhea Seehorn.
And, to be blunt, if anymore were to answer questions as a character, wouldn’t make more sense for the writers to answer, not the actor?

It’s a TV show, it’d be much more interesting to have questions answered about the show, not about the “reality of the show” from inside that reality.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments