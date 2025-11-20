AirPods 4 Black Friday Pricing Arrives With New Low of $79.99

Apple's AirPods 4 have dropped to $79.99 today at Best Buy, down from $129.00. This is now the best price we've ever tracked on the base AirPods 4 model, which lacks Active Noise Cancellation.

You can also get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale for $109.99 at Amazon, down from $179.00, which is another record low price. Both of these join a deal on the new AirPods Pro 3 that appeared on Amazon earlier today, now available for $219.99, down from $249.00.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.