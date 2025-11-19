Google Maps Getting Gemini AI Tips, EV Charger Predictions, and Anonymous Reviews

by

Google today announced several new features that are coming to the Google Maps app, including Gemini-powered tips, trending places, and estimates on EV charger availability.

Google maps feaure green
When searching for places in the Google Maps app like restaurants or hotels, there's now a "Know Before You Go" section that's powered by Gemini. The section provides tips on what to expect, pulling information from user reviews and other online content. It can include tips on how to book a reservation, what the secret menu items are, where to park, and more.

An updated Explore tab features trending and popular restaurants, activities, and popular sites near you. The suggestions can be accessed by swiping up, with curated lists from trusted sites easier to access.

Electric vehicle owners already have access to real-time information on whether charging locations have an open spot, but Google Maps will now use AI to predict how many chargers will likely be available at your arrival time to a charging location. Google says the feature uses AI to analyze historical and real-time charger availability for predictions so you can avoid charging lines.

Finally, Google is now adding support for sharing reviews without using your real name. Users can choose a nickname and profile picture to be associated with their reviews.

Insider tips are available today for iOS users, while the updated Explore tab and the review name change option is rolling out this month. Charger predictions will initially be limited to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, but the functionality could eventually expand.

Top Rated Comments

falainber Avatar
falainber
39 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
Apple Maps users, don't worry. Apple will subcontract its maps AI features to Google anyways (at some point).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments