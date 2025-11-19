Apple Pay Promo Offers $5 Off Fandango Movie Tickets Today

Fandango is offering an "Apple Pay Wednesday" promotion that discounts movie tickets by $5 when making a purchase with ‌Apple Pay‌ in the Fandango app or on the Fandango website. Customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAYWED when checking out to get the deal.



The discount can be used for tickets at any theater that supports Fandango, and at any date and time, so purchases do not have to be for same-day tickets. ‌Apple Pay‌ is required when checking out to get the $5 discount.

Fandango says that there are a limited quantity of code redemptions allowed for the promotion, and it is first come first served while supplies last. The code is only valid on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

There is a one-time use only per email address limit with a maximum $5 discount.

Apple has teamed up with Fandango for promotions multiple times in the past, most recently offering ‌Apple Pay‌ customers $10 off F1 movie ticket purchases.