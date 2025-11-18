Apple Pay Now Lets You 'Pay Later' With Klarna in Three More Countries

Klarna is now available as a buy-now, pay-later option when using Apple Pay in Denmark, Spain, and Sweden, with France to follow in the coming weeks. This financing option lets you pay for your Apple Pay purchase in monthly installments.



Klarna was already available via Apple Pay in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Apple discontinued its own buy-now, pay-later service called Apple Pay Later last year, and instead started partnering with third-party providers, including Klarna, Affirm, and Synchrony. Availability of these providers varies by country.

When checking out with Apple Pay online and in apps, iPhone and iPad users can select "Other Cards & Pay Later Options" to access installment payment plans from Klarna and other financing partners, where available. Starting with iOS 26, the buy-now, pay-later options are also available for in-store Apple Pay purchases.