Affirm and Klarna Pay Later Options Now Available for In-Store Apple Pay Purchases

Affirm and Klarna today announced that their pay later options are now available for in-store Apple Pay purchases.



With the new feature, approved ‌Apple Pay‌ users can use Affirm to opt to split eligible in-person purchases into biweekly or monthly payments from 0% APR to 36% APR.

Those that choose Klarna in the U.S. can use Pay in 4 to split the cost into four interest-free installments, Pay Later to pay the full amount up to 30 days later with no interest, or Financing with monthly installments for larger purchases. In the UK, Klarna supports Pay in 3 and Pay Later.

Affirm and Klarna's pay-over-time options were already available for online purchases made using ‌Apple Pay‌, but now purchases made in retail locations can also use the split payment functionality. For a short period of time, Apple offered its own ‌Apple Pay‌ Later service, but it was discontinued in favor of partnerships with other companies.

To make an in-store purchase using Affirm or Klarna, iOS 26 is required. Customers can tap on the "+" button in the Wallet app, select Pay Later Options, and choose one of the available services. When ready to pay, double click on the side button of an iPhone as normal and then choose Affirm or Klarna as the payment option. From there, tap on Pay Later, obtain approval, and then authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to make the purchase.