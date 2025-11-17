All-New Apple Store Opening in Beijing, Download the Special Wallpaper

Apple has announced it will be opening an all-new store at the Livat Centre shopping mall in Beijing, China on Saturday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time.



Opened in 2014, the Livat Centre is one of the most popular shopping malls in Beijing. The mall has a Scandinavian design and is anchored by IKEA, as a result of being owned by Sweden's Ingka Group, the world's largest IKEA franchisee.

To celebrate the store's upcoming opening, Apple has shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as a special Apple Watch face.