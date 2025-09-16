Apple Sports App Updated With Widget, Expands to These 8 Countries

Apple Sports was updated today with a Home Screen widget, availability in more countries, and the ability to schedule Live Activities for upcoming events.



The widget lets you view scores and schedules for your favorite leagues and teams at a glance. While the app remains available on the iPhone only, the widget can also be accessed on an iPad and Mac logged in to the same Apple Account.

In addition, the app has been released in eight more countries in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. It was previously only available in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

When you schedule Live Activities for upcoming events, they automatically appear on your Lock Screen when the event begins, so you do not miss any action.

Last, the app now supports Ligue 2, Segunda División, Serie B, Primeira Liga, and 2. Bundesliga.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues.

Apple Sports version 3.3 is available now in the App Store.