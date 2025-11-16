Here's When Tesla is Expected to Add Support for Apple CarPlay

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Tesla plans to add Apple CarPlay support to its vehicles "in the coming months."



This is easily the biggest news for the regular version of CarPlay in years, should Tesla actually follow through with offering the system in its vehicles.

As noted by Gurman, this would be a stunning reversal for Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, who have long ignored customer requests to implement CarPlay. We shall see what ultimately happens, though. Musk could change his mind at any moment.

Tesla plans to offer the regular, wireless version of CarPlay, rather than the more advanced CarPlay Ultra system, according to Gurman. CarPlay would appear within a window inside of Tesla's broader software interface, he said.

Tesla currently offers Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps through its own interface.