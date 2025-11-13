iOS 26.2 Adds New CarPlay Setting

iOS 26 extended pinned conversations in the Messages app to CarPlay, for quick access to your most frequent chats. However, some drivers may prefer the classic view with a list of individual conversations only, and Apple now lets users choose.



Apple released the second beta of iOS 26.2 this week, and it introduces a new CarPlay setting for turning off pinned conversations in the Messages app. After installing the beta on your iPhone, simply open the Settings app on CarPlay, look for the Pinned Conversations toggle in the main menu, and turn it off if you prefer to.

iOS 26.2 will be released to all users in December, according to Apple.



CarPlay received many other upgrades on iOS 26, including a Liquid Glass design, Live Activities, widgets, a compact view for phone calls, and more.