Apple Begins Selling Some Third-Party Accessories in 'Dark Cherry' Color

Apple has teamed up with a handful of accessory makers to offer charging stands, cables, a power bank, a laptop sleeve, and more in a Dark Cherry color.



The range of Dark Cherry accessories were added to Apple's online store this week in the U.S. and many other countries, with delivery and in-store pickup available.

Participating brands include Herschel, Nimble, PopSockets, Zens, and others.

Here are all of the Dark Cherry accessories:

This sort of thing has happened before. Earlier this year, Apple exclusively offered some third-party accessories in Teal, Coral, and Deep Purple.