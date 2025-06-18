Apple Begins Selling Wide Range of Accessories in Fun Summer Colors

Apple has teamed up with a handful of accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, cases, power banks, cables, and more in fun new color options, like Teal, Coral, and Deep Purple. The splash of color arrives just in time for summer in many countries.



The new color options are available exclusively from Apple, both online and for in-store pickup.

Participating brands include Anker, Belkin, Herschel, Mophie, Nimble, PopSockets, SanDisk, Satechi, Scosche, Tech21, and Twelve South.