Apple Arcade Adding World's Most Downloaded Mobile Game and More

Apple Arcade will be adding five games on Thursday, December 4, including endless runner Subway Surfers, the world's most downloaded mobile game. Since its launch in 2012, the game has received billions of downloads across all platforms.



The premium Subway Surfers+ edition on Apple Arcade will offer the same run as the classic game, but without in-app purchases and ads. As a result, there will be new ways to revive your character, collect items, and progress.

A spin-off game Subway Surfers Tag was already released on Apple Arcade in 2022.

The other four games coming to Apple Arcade on December 4:

In addition, the popular Apple Arcade game Sneaky Sasquatch recently launched a massive farming town in the game.



Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store, and in the Apple Games app.