Apple Watch Series 11 Titanium Model Gets Big $120 Discount on Amazon, Plus More Watch Deals

Amazon today has a steep discount on the 46mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 with the Natural Titanium Case and Natural Milanese Loop. You can get this model for $679.00, down from $799.00, one of the biggest sales we've tracked to date on any Series 11 model.

Deals on Apple Watch Series 11 models have been sparse so far this holiday shopping season, but we're starting to see a few noteworthy sales as we get closer to Black Friday. This Natural Titanium Case model has an estimated delivery date of November 16 for free shipping options.

Apple Watch deals are some of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far this month, with all-time low prices available for Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and previous generation models. We've provided a quick list of the best deals below.

