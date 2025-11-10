Samsung SmartThings for iPhone Gets Siri Shortcuts Support and Enhanced Apple Watch Features

Samsung today updated its SmartThings app for the iPhone, adding several new features for those who own Samsung products or devices connected to the SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung says that the changes are helpful for households with both Galaxy and Apple devices.



Device groups created in the SmartThings app are available, and those groups can be viewed and controlled with the accompanying SmartThings Apple Watch app. Apple Watch users can view their full SmartThings device list, send commands, and trigger routines from the wrist.

SmartThings is also gaining support for Siri Shortcut controls of SmartThings Routines. With this capability, SmartThings automations can be launched with ‌Siri‌ voice commands. The automations work similarly to HomeKit automations, so users can do things like create a "Good Morning" routine that turns on the lights, opens the blinds, and starts the coffee machine, or a "Leaving Home" routine that locks the doors, turns off the lights, and activates a home alarm.

The app already supported Live Activities, but it is expanding to support up to five recently used devices at a glance, including air conditioners, robot vacuums, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and more.

The SmartThings app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]