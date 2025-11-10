Samsung Galaxy XR vs. Apple Vision Pro

by

Samsung recently came out with the Galaxy XR, its first mixed reality headset. The Galaxy XR competes with the Apple Vision Pro, so we thought we'd pick one up to see how it compares to Apple's headset.

In person, it's hard to mistake how much it looks like the Apple Vision Pro, but there are minimal design options for an XR headset that straps to your face.

The Galaxy XR is a whole lot cheaper than the Vision Pro at $1,799. It's not as premium as the Vision Pro because it's using more affordable materials like plastic, but that also means it's a lot lighter. The lighter weight makes it more comfortable to wear, and it also feels more balanced on the head. Having anything attached to your face can be unpleasant, but the Galaxy XR is an improvement over the Vision Pro. There's a single strap, but it cradles the back of the head and has a dial at the back to tighten it.

Unlike the Vision Pro, the seal on the Galaxy XR doesn't block out all light, so you're not entirely cut off from your surroundings. The headset has two micro-OLED displays that look good, but text isn't as sharp as it is on the Vision Pro.

Samsung partnered with Google for the Android XR operating system, and the Galaxy XR features deep Google Gemini integration. Gemini can use the cameras in the headset to see what the wearer is looking at, answering questions about what's in view. Circle to Search is available for real-life items, which can be useful.

There aren't many apps available for the Galaxy XR because it's new, and so is the Android XR operating system. YouTube, Google Maps, Photos, Netflix, and more come pre-installed, and Android apps can be downloaded from the Play Store, but they're not optimized for AI. The Vision Pro offers more apps, but it's been out for a longer period of time.

Hand and eye tracking is not as intuitive as it is on the Vision Pro, so that's something Apple does better. Samsung sells optional controllers, which do help with control issues.

The Vision Pro connects to a Mac to serve as a virtual display, and the Galaxy XR can connect to a PC in the same way. It's not as smooth of an experience as connecting to a Mac, and multiple apps are required to get it up and running.

Make sure to watch our video to see all of the Galaxy XR features, and let us know if it's something you'd buy.

The Galaxy XR is available for $1,799.99 and Samsung has a 24-month financing option. Early adopters receive the Explorer Pack at no additional cost, which Samsung says has a value of at least $1,140. It includes 12 months of access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, Adobe Project Pulsar, and Calm Premium, plus an NBA League Pass subscription and more. Samsung is also selling a Galaxy XR Travel Case and Galaxy XR Controller for $250 each.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

