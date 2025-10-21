Samsung's Galaxy XR Mixed Reality Headset Now Available for $1,800

by

Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy XR, a new mixed reality headset that will compete with the Apple Vision Pro. At $1,800, the Galaxy XR is $1,700 cheaper than the new M5 Vision Pro, but it is much more expensive than Meta's Quest VR devices.

samsung xr headset main
Samsung says that its headset was created with a "human-centric design" that's meant to provide long-term comfort. The headset has a frame design that is supposed to distribute pressure across the forehead and the back of the head, providing support and minimizing facial discomfort. A detachable light shield offers deeper immersion by blocking out light, but the headset can be used without it. The headset weighs 545 grams (1.2 pounds) with the forehead cushion, so it is lighter than the Vision Pro. The Vision Pro with Dual Knit Band weighs between 750 and 800 grams.

samsung xr headset side
Samsung included 4K micro-OLED screens with a resolution of 3,552 x 3,840 and a 109-degree horizontal field of view. There are 29 million total pixels with a 6.3-micron pixel pitch and 96 percent DCI-P3. There's a 72Hz default refresh rate, with 60Hz and 90Hz also available. Included cameras and sensors add support for hand and eye tracking.

The XR is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. There are two high-resolution passthrough cameras, six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras with iris recognition used for authentication, and a 6.5-megapixel camera for taking 3D photos and videos. The headset also includes five Inertial Measurement Units, a depth sensor, and a flicker sensor. Samsung is selling optical inserts for vision correction separately.

Other features include two 2-way speakers and a six microphone array, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4 integration, 16GB memory, and 256GB storage. Like the Vision Pro, the Galaxy XR has a separate battery pack with two hours of runtime (2.5 hours for video watching), but the headset can also be used while the battery is being charged.

samsung xr headset face
The Galaxy XR headset runs the Android XR platform, which Samsung developed alongside Google and Qualcomm. Google's Gemini AI is integrated at a system level, so it can understand the user's surroundings with the Galaxy XR cameras and microphones. According to Samsung, Gemini in the Galaxy XR is designed to feel like a "new type of AI companion."

Here's some of what Samsung says the headset can do:

  • Gemini in Google Maps can be used to navigate to any location and users can ask for personalized suggestions about nearby places.
  • Users can use natural language to ask Gemini to find the content they want to see on YouTube and get more information about the video they're watching.
  • With a passthrough mode, users can see the physical world and draw a circle with their hand to search for information about any object in their field of view.
  • 2D photos and videos can be auto-spatialized to add depth and dimension, similar to Apple's spatial photos and videos.
  • Shows can be streamed on a 4K screen that feels like a personal theater.
  • Sports fans can watch multiple games at the same time.
  • With XR games, Gemini offers real-time coaching and tips.

Samsung is working on multiple form factors for future products, including AI glasses. Alongside Google, Samsung has teamed up with Warby Parker for its future smart glasses products, and it is also working with South Korean glasses brand Gentle Monster.

samsung xr accessories
The Galaxy XR is available for purchase in the U.S. starting today from the Samsung website and Samsung Experience Stores. It is priced at $1,799.99, and Samsung has a 24-month financing option.

Early adopters will receive 12 months of access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass. Samsung is also selling a Galaxy XR Travel Case and Galaxy XR Controller for $250 each.

Top Rated Comments

Tmelon Avatar
Tmelon
34 minutes ago at 07:12 pm
This looks like the type of product that will be discontinued after 8 months with no ongoing support.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DavidWhittSEA Avatar
DavidWhittSEA
38 minutes ago at 07:08 pm
“Come on, guys. It totally looks nothing like the AVP. It’s so much better.”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wikiverse Avatar
wikiverse
37 minutes ago at 07:09 pm
Lower Price + Controllers + Google Play Pass. It seems like this is designed from the outset to appeal to casual VR gamers, which is a much more natural fit for a VR product. The AVP was really just a monitor designed for passive media consumption, which other screens already do better, but being sold as a productivity device - which it definitely isn't. It will be interesting to see how this sells.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple-achian Avatar
Apple-achian
40 minutes ago at 07:06 pm
Already a flop. A shamelessly incompetent ripoff of the groundbreaking AVP.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
35 minutes ago at 07:11 pm
magnetic prescription inserts

Smart move. This is always a barrier to this sort of product for glasses wearers, of which I am one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M1Chip Avatar
M1Chip
33 minutes ago at 07:13 pm
This looks like the Vision Pro’s cousin who shows up to family dinners saying “I do the same thing for less”…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments