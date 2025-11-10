Happy 24th Anniversary, iPod

by

The first-generation iPod came out on November 10, 2001, making today the 24th anniversary of the device's launch. Apple announced it in late October, but November 10 was the first day customers were able to get their hands on it.

apple original ipod classic 2001
Even way back in 2001, there were leaks and fake leaks before the iPod launched. In one rumor article, Apple's upcoming device was dubbed the "iWalk" and described as a PDA with a high-color TFT-screen with handwriting recognition, which did not prove to be true. CNET suggested that it was too sophisticated to be an MP3 player, and was instead a component for a home digital stereo system, while a German website said it was "like a standalone CD-writer" that looks like "a Hifi component." The site did accurately predict that it would make it possible to "have all the music in the house stored on one place," but described it as a sort of AirPlay-enabled speaker.

More reliable rumors accurately pegged it as a digital music device able to sync with a computer, and in the days leading up to the launch, the iPod name leaked. Even with the info that came out, much of the iPod's introduction was a surprise because 2001 leaks were much less detailed than 2025 leaks.

Some MacRumors readers lined up to buy one on launch day, kicking off a tradition of long lines at Apple Stores that continued well into the iPhone launch days. As with any Apple product launch, there were some mixed reactions to the iPod, and of course a slew of early complaints. Here's what the forums had to say:

There were plenty of MacRumors readers thrilled with the iPod, and as we well know, it was a wildly popular device that spurred several subsequent models and eventually led to the launch of the ‌iPhone‌.

It was impressive to be able to have a 5GB FireWire drive in your pocket at the time, and iPod owners used it as a hard drive for file transfers. MP3 players existed, but nothing with the storage capacity and design of the iPod.

With the ‌iPhone‌ that does everything an iPod does, there's no longer a need for the iPod. The very last iPod was the iPod touch, which Apple updated sporadically and then didn't touch after 2019. It was officially discontinued in 2022, marking the end of the iPod line. Apple almost never announces when a product has been discontinued, but the iPod was an exception given its history.

In a statement, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said that the "Spirit of the iPod lives on" across all of the company's products, from the ‌iPhone‌ to Apple Watch to HomePod.

The iPod will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Apple has revived old products in the past, but people have little use for a music-only device in 2025. Apple is, however, working on a home hub that can play music, run apps, and control smart home products, and it's described as a small, square device with a display. It's possible Apple could reference the iPod when unveiling the device, or even borrow a part of its name like it did when naming the ‌HomePod‌.

Popular Stories

Early Black Friday Deals 1

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

Saturday November 8, 2025 6:16 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article5 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday November 6, 2025 11:12 am PST by
Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the U.S., according to its website. Maximum values for most devices either decreased or saw no change, but the iPad Air received a slight bump. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

Apple to Hide Selfie Camera Under Display of 20th Anniversary iPhone

Monday November 10, 2025 1:55 am PST by
Apple will conceal the front-facing camera under the screen of its 2027 iPhone, a Chinese leaker said today, corroborating reports that Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone will have no visible cutouts in the display. Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station said Apple's development of under-screen camera technology was progressing as planned for adoption in 2027, one year after it will...
Read Full Article39 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Future of Apple Fitness+ 'Under Review'

Sunday November 9, 2025 5:30 am PST by
The future of Apple Fitness+ is "under review" amid a reorganization of the service, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple Fitness+ remains one of the company's "weakest digital offerings." The service apparently suffers from high churn and little revenue. Nevertheless, Fitness+ has a small, loyal fanbase that...
Read Full Article209 comments
m1 chip slide

Five Years of Apple Silicon: M1 to M5 Performance Comparison

Monday November 10, 2025 1:08 pm PST by
Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Apple silicon chip that replaced Intel chips in Apple's Mac lineup. The first Apple silicon chip, the M1, was unveiled on November 10, 2020. The M1 debuted in the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The M1 chip was impressive when it launched, featuring the "world's fastest CPU core" and industry-leading performance per watt, and it's only ...
Read Full Article82 comments
Liquid Glass General Feature

Apple Shares Liquid Glass Design Gallery

Thursday November 6, 2025 2:45 pm PST by
Apple is promoting the new Liquid Glass design in iOS 26, showing off the ways that third-party developers are embracing the aesthetic in their apps. On its developer website, Apple is featuring a visual gallery that demonstrates how "teams of all sizes" are creating Liquid Glass experiences. The gallery features examples of Liquid Glass in apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apple...
Read Full Article119 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday November 3, 2025 5:54 am PST by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more. Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features. Liquid Glass Toggle iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. In the Settings app, under Display...
Read Full Article
iPhone Satellite Feature

Apple Developing These 5 New Satellite Features for iPhone

Sunday November 9, 2025 6:07 am PST by
Apple is working on a series of new satellite connectivity features for the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In this week's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman revealed that the new features in development include: Apple Maps via satellite: Navigation in Apple Maps without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Photos in Messages via satellite: Support for sending photos in the Messages...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone air thinness

iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad That Apple's Delaying the Next-Generation Version

Monday November 10, 2025 11:41 am PST by
The thin, light iPhone Air sold so poorly that Apple has decided to delay the launch of the next-generation iPhone Air that was scheduled to come out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, reports The Information. Apple initially planned to release a new iPhone Air in fall 2026, but now that's not going to happen. Since the iPhone Air launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales...
Read Full Article355 comments
maxresdefault

In-Depth iPhone Battery Experiment Pits Slow Charging Against Fast Charging

Friday November 7, 2025 1:19 pm PST by
HTX Studio this week shared the results from a six-month battery test that compared how fast charging and slow charging can affect battery life over time. Using six iPhone 12 models, the channel set up a system to drain the batteries from five percent and charge them to 100 percent over and over again. Three were fast charged, and three were slow charged. Another set of iPhones underwent...
Read Full Article178 comments