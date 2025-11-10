Happy 24th Anniversary, iPod

The first-generation iPod came out on November 10, 2001, making today the 24th anniversary of the device's launch. Apple announced it in late October, but November 10 was the first day customers were able to get their hands on it.



Even way back in 2001, there were leaks and fake leaks before the iPod launched. In one rumor article, Apple's upcoming device was dubbed the "iWalk" and described as a PDA with a high-color TFT-screen with handwriting recognition, which did not prove to be true. CNET suggested that it was too sophisticated to be an MP3 player, and was instead a component for a home digital stereo system, while a German website said it was "like a standalone CD-writer" that looks like "a Hifi component." The site did accurately predict that it would make it possible to "have all the music in the house stored on one place," but described it as a sort of AirPlay-enabled speaker.

More reliable rumors accurately pegged it as a digital music device able to sync with a computer, and in the days leading up to the launch, the iPod name leaked. Even with the info that came out, much of the iPod's introduction was a surprise because 2001 leaks were much less detailed than 2025 leaks.

Some MacRumors readers lined up to buy one on launch day, kicking off a tradition of long lines at Apple Stores that continued well into the iPhone launch days. As with any Apple product launch, there were some mixed reactions to the iPod, and of course a slew of early complaints. Here's what the forums had to say:

There were plenty of MacRumors readers thrilled with the iPod, and as we well know, it was a wildly popular device that spurred several subsequent models and eventually led to the launch of the ‌iPhone‌.

It was impressive to be able to have a 5GB FireWire drive in your pocket at the time, and iPod owners used it as a hard drive for file transfers. MP3 players existed, but nothing with the storage capacity and design of the iPod.

With the ‌iPhone‌ that does everything an iPod does, there's no longer a need for the iPod. The very last iPod was the iPod touch, which Apple updated sporadically and then didn't touch after 2019. It was officially discontinued in 2022, marking the end of the iPod line. Apple almost never announces when a product has been discontinued, but the iPod was an exception given its history.

In a statement, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said that the "Spirit of the iPod lives on" across all of the company's products, from the ‌iPhone‌ to Apple Watch to HomePod.

The iPod will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Apple has revived old products in the past, but people have little use for a music-only device in 2025. Apple is, however, working on a home hub that can play music, run apps, and control smart home products, and it's described as a small, square device with a display. It's possible Apple could reference the iPod when unveiling the device, or even borrow a part of its name like it did when naming the ‌HomePod‌.