In-Depth iPhone Battery Experiment Pits Slow Charging Against Fast Charging

HTX Studio this week shared the results from a six-month battery test that compared how fast charging and slow charging can affect battery life over time.

Using six iPhone 12 models, the channel set up a system to drain the batteries from five percent and charge them to 100 percent over and over again. Three were fast charged, and three were slow charged.

Another set of iPhones underwent the same test, but with charging initiated at 30 percent and stopped at 80 percent, so the iPhones were always in that range.

Prior to the experiment, the capacity for each phone was tested, and after 500 cycles, the capacity was tested again. The results suggest there is minimal additional battery drain from fast charging, but keeping an ‌iPhone‌ between 30 and 80 percent charge could be minimally beneficial.

HTX Studio concluded that the best way to charge an ‌iPhone‌ is "however you like," without overthinking it and trading mental energy for a tiny bit of battery life. The same video also includes Android tests, and is well worth watching in full for those curious about the effects of fast charging.