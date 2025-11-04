iOS 26.2 Adds APIs for Texas App Store Parental Consent Law

Apple today detailed the tools it is providing developers for compliance with the App Store Accountability Act (SB 2420) that goes into effect in Texas in 2026.

iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated
Starting on January 1, 2026, Apple users in Texas will need to confirm whether they are 18 years or older when creating an Apple account, and parents will need to provide consent for their children's ‌App Store‌ downloads and in-app transactions. Apple will share user age ranges for developers, and developers will need to have systems for notifying parents about significant app changes and allowing parents to revoke child access to an app at any time.

To help developers meet these requirements, Apple is adding several new APIs in iOS 26.2, and sandbox testing is now available for them.

Declared Age Range

Declared Age Range provides an app with a user's age category rather than a specific age. Categories include under 13, 13-15, 16-17, and over 18. Apple says that the API will also provide developers with a signal from the user's device about the method of age assurance, such as a credit card or government ID.

Significant Change

The Significant Change API prompts parents or guardians to provide consent for a child or teen to continue using an app after a "significant change" is made. Apple says that developers will need to determine when there's a significant change in their apps to comply with the law.

The API will prompt the child or teen to request parental consent, and developers can restrict app access until consent is given.

Changing the age rating of an app is one example of a significant change that would require developers to re-obtain consent.

Consent Revocation

Texas parents and guardians can withdraw consent for any app, which blocks the launch of the app on a child or teen's device. Apple says that the ‌App Store‌ will provide a server notification that developers can configure to receive notifications that consent has been withdrawn from an app.

More information about the changes can be found on Apple's developer site.

