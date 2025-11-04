Apple Card Now Offers 3% Daily Cash Back on Hertz Rental Cars

by

Apple Card purchases made in the Hertz app or through Hertz.com are now eligible for 3% Daily Cash back, according to an updated Apple Support document.

Apple Card Balance
The Daily Cash bonus is available when booking a rental car at U.S. Hertz corporate locations through the app or the website. Hertz is also offering ‌Apple Card‌ users free emergency roadside service, a discounted loss damage waiver ($16.95 per day), one free additional driver, and at least 5% off Pay Later base rates.

To get these benefits, ‌Apple Card‌ holders will need to visit the Rewards and Offers Hub in the Wallet app. 3% Daily Cash back is not available through Hertz franchise locations, and other limitations are listed in the fine print on Apple's website.

Hertz is one of several companies that Apple has partnered with to offer special cash back rates for ‌Apple Card‌ users when using Apple Pay and the ‌Apple Card‌ for a purchase.

Other merchants that offer 3% Daily Cash back include Ace Hardware, Booking.com, ChargePoint, Duane Reade, Exxon and Mobil gas stations, Nike, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens. ‌Apple Card‌ holders can also get 3% Daily Cash from Apple purchases.

‌Apple Pay‌ purchases earn ‌Apple Card‌ holders 2% cash back by default, with 1% cash back available for non-Apple Pay purchases.

