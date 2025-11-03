Edinburgh Trams and Buses Get Support for Apple Pay Express Mode

Support for Apple Pay's Express Mode has been added to Edinburgh city's tap-on, tap-off tram network and Lothian bus services in Scotland, enabling passengers to pay for travel without unlocking their iPhone or Apple Watch.



The new functionality went live a couple of weeks ago, and it comes after a similar rollout in August for Greater Manchester, the first time a UK integrated public transport system has implemented Express Mode outside London.

Apart from allowing users to pay for rides without having to wake or unlock their iPhone, Express Mode also bypasses the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Users simply need to hold their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch near the contactless payment reader until a checkmark appears on the display.

In the Apple Wallet app, users can set a debit or credit card as their default transit option under "Express Travel Settings." When Express Mode is turned on, they only need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a transit reader to pay – no Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode required.



For most people, the card already set as their default payment method in Wallet will automatically be used for Express Mode, but this can be changed anytime in Settings.

Express Mode is available in major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sydney.

