Apple Releases tvOS 26.1

Apple today released tvOS 26.1, an update to the tvOS 26 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 26.1 is available on the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD models, but Liquid Glass is only available on the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or later.



tvOS 26 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 26.1 automatically.

Apple shares release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document when new versions are released, but no new features were found during the beta testing process.