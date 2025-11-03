Apple Launches App Store for the Web

Apple launched a new App Store on the web today, allowing users to browse through and search for apps across all of its platforms.



The updated apps.apple.com site provides a drop down for each platform, and it includes the Today section with app and game recommendations, categories, and Apple Arcade titles.

There is a search interface for looking up a specific app, and clicking on "View" on any app in the store provides screenshots and information optimized for a web view. The design mirrors the App Store on each of Apple's platforms, but it has a much friendlier web interface.

Apps that you search for on the web can be shared, or you can opt to open an app directly in the ‌App Store‌ if you have it installed.

Prior to now, Apple provided webpages for each app in the ‌App Store‌, but there was no central site for content discovery.