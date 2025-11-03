Apple Invites Users to Design Digital Christmas Trees for Battersea Power Station Display

Apple today announced a campaign inviting people across the United Kingdom to design digital Christmas trees on iPad, with the winning artworks to be projected onto the chimneys of London's Battersea Power Station in December.



The "Your Tree on Battersea" campaign encourages participants to "express their creativity on ‌iPad‌" by drawing and submitting original Christmas tree designs. Hosted by British comedian and presenter Munya Chawawa, the project will culminate with 24 winning public entries being displayed on Battersea Power Station's river-facing chimneys and wash towers, alongside digital artwork from artists and public figures, including Sir Stephen Fry and David Shrigley OBE.

Submissions for Your Tree on Battersea open immediately and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on November 23, 2025. The winning entries will be unveiled on December 4 at 5 p.m. on Battersea Power Station's chimneys.

To help participants create and submit their entries, Apple is hosting special 30-minute Today at Apple sessions across all 39 of its UK retail stores from November 6 to November 22. The company added that the same sessions will continue through December 22 "so that the public can get creative on ‌iPad‌ and Apple Pencil throughout the festive season." Participants can also submit their artwork from home using downloadable templates provided by Apple.

Previous years' installations featured commissioned works only, including Bigger Christmas Trees by David Hockney, created on the iPad Pro in 2023, and a Wallace & Gromit animation produced by Aardman on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024.