Amazon Takes $49 Off Apple Watch SE 3 in Early Black Friday Sale
We began tracking early Black Friday deals this past weekend, and a new discount has now emerged on the Apple Watch SE 3. You can get the 44mm GPS model for $229.99, down from $279.00, a $49 discount and the best price we've ever seen on this brand new Apple Watch.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, this is the Starlight Aluminum Apple Watch SE 3 with Starlight Sport Loop in Medium/Large. We're also tracking a $49 discount on the 40mm GPS model, available for $199.99 from Amazon.
In addition to the Apple Watch SE 3 discounts, Amazon has $99 off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 right now, which are new record low prices on the wearables. For more holiday shopping discounts, our main post on early Black Friday deals has sales on iPad, MacBook Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and more.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
