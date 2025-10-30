Video: Testing the New M5 Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently refreshed the Apple Vision Pro, adding a new M5 chip for improved performance. There aren't design changes, but Apple did introduce a new Dual Knit Band that's supposed to be more comfortable. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera picked up one of the new Vision Pro headsets to see how it compares to the prior-generation M2 versions.

Software and hardware are the same if you've been using visionOS 26, but with the M5 chip, performance is noticeably improved. Creating a Persona, generating spatial photos, and using multiple apps at once are all tasks that are quicker.

Apple didn't update the micro-OLED displays in the Vision Pro, but the M5 is able to render 10 percent more pixels and it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so things look smoother than before. Mac Virtual Display, where the Vision Pro works as a screen for your Mac, looks like two sharp 5K displays side-by-side. Personalized Spatial Audio support adds more accurate directionality for more immersive audio.

To improve the wearing experience, the Vision Pro ships with a Dual Knit Band that replaces the prior Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop that came with the ‌M2‌ model. The Dual Knit Band has a strap that goes over the top of the head and one at the back of the head, which allows for better weight distribution. The back band has weights inside for counterbalance, and it does make a difference in how it feels.

The top and bottom straps can be adjusted using an updated Fit Dial, so each Vision Pro wearer can get an ideal fit. The Dual Knit Band isn't a miracle fix, so while it does make the Vision Pro a little more comfortable to wear, it's still a heavy headset. The M5 Vision Pro continues to be priced at $3,499, and it can be purchased from Apple. ‌M2‌ Vision Pro owners can buy the Dual Knit Band standalone for $99.