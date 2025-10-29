Apple Now Spends Over $8 Million Lobbying the EU Annually

by

Apple spent more money lobbying EU officials in 2025 than in any previous year, according to a new dataset from Corporate Europe Observatory, which reports that Apple now allocates roughly €7 million ($8.2 million) annually to influence European regulation.

european commission
Apple is identified by the report as one of the ten largest tech-sector lobby spenders in Europe. Those ten companies together account for €49 million of digital-industry lobbying out of a total €151 million recorded in the EU Transparency Register for 2025. Apple previously disclosed spending between €3.5 million and €3.75 million per year in 2021, revealing a near-doubling of declared expenditure within four years.

The report attributes the increase to ongoing EU regulatory activity targeting large American technology firms, including the Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act, AI Act, and GDPR enforcement. The research notes that Apple participated in 29 formal meetings with high-level European Commission officials between January and June 2025. Amazon recorded 43 meetings in the same window, Microsoft 36, Google 35, and Meta 27.

Artificial intelligence policy was the most frequent topic of Commission-level discussions in the period. According to the meeting minutes, AI was referenced in 58 of the 146 logged meetings with the five largest U.S. tech companies. Other files that Apple and peers lobbied on include data centers and cloud infrastructure (23 meetings), the Digital Services Act (17), the Digital Markets Act (16), and the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act (16).

Apple also engaged with members of the European Parliament. The dataset records 232 meetings between MEPs and the five largest U.S. tech firms in the first six months of 2025. Apple was present at 47 of those interactions. Meta held 63, Amazon 49, Google 47, and Microsoft 34.

Corporate Europe Observatory further attributes €2.3 million of Apple expenditure to consultancy contracts, covering lobbying agencies, PR firms, and third-party research entities. In the same category, Amazon spent €2.84 million and Meta €1.5 million.

Multiple Brussels-based think tanks, including Bruegel, Centre for European Reform, Centre for European Policy Studies, and Centre on Regulation in Europe, now list ongoing financial support from all five U.S. Big Tech firms.

Apple's higher spending comes at a time when EU digital rules are tightening. Its move into the top tier of lobby spenders therefore tracks the fact that Apple now has direct financial and product exposure to every major EU tech issue currently on the table.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Europe, European Union, Lobbying

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon: New Features for Your iPhone and Release Date

Monday October 27, 2025 7:55 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. Below, we outline key details about iOS 26.1. Release Date Given that Apple has yet to seed an iOS 26.1 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, the...
Read Full Article
iOS 26 Maps Glass

Apple Reportedly Moving Ahead With Ads in Maps App

Sunday October 26, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
Apple Maps could feature integrated ads as soon as next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's plan to bring more ads to iOS is moving "gaining traction," with the Maps app being next in line. The project will apparently give restaurants and other businesses the option to pay to have their details featured more prominently in...
Read Full Article423 comments
maxresdefault

Apple TV 4K Could Still Launch Before 2025 Ends: All the Rumored Features

Monday October 27, 2025 4:51 pm PDT by
Apple is designing an updated version of the Apple TV 4K, and rumors suggest that it could come out sometime in the next couple of months. We're not expecting a major overhaul with design changes, but even a simple chip upgrade will bring major improvements to Apple's set-top box. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up all the latest Apple TV rumors. ...
Read Full Article150 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iOS 26.1 Beta Liquid Glass Battery Drain Test: Tinted vs Clear Mode

Friday October 24, 2025 2:30 pm PDT by
In the fourth iOS 26.1 beta, Apple added a "Tinted" option that reduces the translucency of Liquid Glass for those who prefer a more opaque look. I saw some comments wondering whether the setting might preserve battery life, so I thought I'd do some testing. Test Settings I did four separate tests using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and I kept the parameters as similar as possible. Here are the...
Read Full Article109 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

M6 MacBook Pro: Release Date, Pricing, and What to Expect

Monday October 27, 2025 9:15 am PDT by
Apple this month refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are expected to follow in early 2026. However, these machines will represent the final update to the current design, with Apple reportedly developing a completely new version of the MacBook Pro packed with next-generation hardware...
Read Full Article139 comments
iOS 26

6 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 26.1

Wednesday October 29, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple is about to drop iOS 26.1, the first major point release since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least six notable changes and improvements to look forward to. We've rounded them up below. Apple has already provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 26.1, which means Apple will likely roll out the update to all compatible...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Coming Soon With These 8 New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday October 22, 2025 6:15 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones, including a toggle for changing the appearance of the Liquid Glass design, "slide to stop" for alarms in the Clock app, and more. iOS 26.1 is currently in beta testing. The update will likely be released in the first half of November, and it is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer, but some...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 Release Candidates

Tuesday October 28, 2025 1:07 pm PDT by
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. The RCs betas come a week after Apple released the fourth betas. The new betas can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software...
Read Full Article50 comments
swift for android

Developers Can Now Make Android Apps With Apple's Swift

Sunday October 26, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
The first preview release of the Swift SDK for Android was published this week, allowing developers to build Android apps in Swift with official tooling and making it easier to share code across iOS and Android. The SDK enables Android apps to be built in Swift using officially supported tooling rather than community workarounds. In June, it was announced that Apple's Swift programming...
Read Full Article39 comments

Top Rated Comments

dcingie Avatar
dcingie
18 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Lobbying should be completely illegal. It’s wild we allow any company to bribe elected officials.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JungleNYC Avatar
JungleNYC
12 minutes ago at 09:34 am

Lobbying should be completely illegal. It’s wild we allow any company to bribe elected officials.
Lobbying is not bribes. That's not how that works at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
5 minutes ago at 09:40 am

Lobbying should be completely illegal. It’s wild we allow any company to bribe elected officials.
Bribery is the exchange of money or favors to influence an official’s decision—illegal almost everywhere. Lobbying is communicating with an elected official to share views or information. When you call or email your representative, you’re lobbying! It can be paid or unpaid, and in most places it’s legal but regulated (e.g., disclosure rules, gift limits, etc.).

If lobbying were illegal: 1) constituents couldn’t contact their representatives, 2) subject-matter experts (including in business, medicine, academia, and advocacy) couldn’t offer input, 3) lawmakers would legislate with less real-world information.

This is why bribery, which corrupts decisions and is banned, but lobbying is not. Lobbying informs decisions and is permitted—within rules—to keep government officials responsive and better-informed.

Edited: To make this a little clearer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
whatnot Avatar
whatnot
18 minutes ago at 09:28 am
hopefully to no effect.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
13 minutes ago at 09:33 am
That’s pennies to Apple. Surprised it isn’t more.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Banan911 Avatar
Banan911
1 minute ago at 09:45 am
Maybe this article is written by an American?

It says: The report attributes the increase to ongoing EU regulatory activity targeting large American technology firms, including the Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act, AI Act, and GDPR enforcement.

But all those acts and the GDPR enforcement is not only valid for American companies. They are valid for all companies doing business in the EU.

America or American companies aren’t victims in this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments