Apple Now Spends Over $8 Million Lobbying the EU Annually

Apple spent more money lobbying EU officials in 2025 than in any previous year, according to a new dataset from Corporate Europe Observatory, which reports that Apple now allocates roughly €7 million ($8.2 million) annually to influence European regulation.



Apple is identified by the report as one of the ten largest tech-sector lobby spenders in Europe. Those ten companies together account for €49 million of digital-industry lobbying out of a total €151 million recorded in the EU Transparency Register for 2025. Apple previously disclosed spending between €3.5 million and €3.75 million per year in 2021, revealing a near-doubling of declared expenditure within four years.

The report attributes the increase to ongoing EU regulatory activity targeting large American technology firms, including the Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act, AI Act, and GDPR enforcement. The research notes that Apple participated in 29 formal meetings with high-level European Commission officials between January and June 2025. Amazon recorded 43 meetings in the same window, Microsoft 36, Google 35, and Meta 27.

Artificial intelligence policy was the most frequent topic of Commission-level discussions in the period. According to the meeting minutes, AI was referenced in 58 of the 146 logged meetings with the five largest U.S. tech companies. Other files that Apple and peers lobbied on include data centers and cloud infrastructure (23 meetings), the Digital Services Act (17), the Digital Markets Act (16), and the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act (16).

Apple also engaged with members of the European Parliament. The dataset records 232 meetings between MEPs and the five largest U.S. tech firms in the first six months of 2025. Apple was present at 47 of those interactions. Meta held 63, Amazon 49, Google 47, and Microsoft 34.

Corporate Europe Observatory further attributes €2.3 million of Apple expenditure to consultancy contracts, covering lobbying agencies, PR firms, and third-party research entities. In the same category, Amazon spent €2.84 million and Meta €1.5 million.

Multiple Brussels-based think tanks, including Bruegel, Centre for European Reform, Centre for European Policy Studies, and Centre on Regulation in Europe, now list ongoing financial support from all five U.S. Big Tech firms.

Apple's higher spending comes at a time when EU digital rules are tightening. Its move into the top tier of lobby spenders therefore tracks the fact that Apple now has direct financial and product exposure to every major EU tech issue currently on the table.