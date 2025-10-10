Apple's Free Satellite Features on iPhone Available in These Countries

In a statement shared with 9to5Mac this week, Apple announced that it will be launching its Emergency SOS via satellite feature in Mexico later this year.



Apple's satellite features are available on all iPhone 14 models and newer. The features include Emergency SOS via satellite, Find My via satellite, Messages via satellite, and Roadside Assistance via satellite, with availability of each varying by country.

The features are available to use when you are in an area without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage — otherwise, there is only a demo mode. To access the features, open Control Center and scroll down to the page with "Satellite." Tap on that to open Apple's Connection Assistant, which lists all of the satellite features available in your country.

Apple has yet to charge a fee for any of its satellite features. Last month, the company announced it is providing existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users with an additional year of free access to the entire suite of satellite features on those devices.

Below, we have outlined where the satellite features are available.



Emergency SOS via satellite

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico (Later this year)

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

U.K.

U.S.

Find My via satellite

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

U.K.

U.S.

Messages via satellite

Canada

Mexico

U.S.

Roadside Assistance via satellite

Australia

U.K.

U.S.

The minimum iOS version required for each feature varies by country.

International travelers who visit a country where the features are available can use the feature while visiting, except if they bought their iPhone in Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, or Russia, according to Apple.

iOS 26 beta code included references to Weather via satellite, but Apple has yet to announce such a feature, and it is unclear if it remains in development.