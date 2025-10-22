Apple Confirms Vision Pro is Not Eligible for Trade-In

Apple today confirmed it will not be allowing customers to trade in the original Vision Pro toward the purchase of the new model or any other device.



"Apple Vision Pro is not eligible for trade-in," says Apple, in the fine print of a press release.

Some customers who spent at least $3,499 on the original Vision Pro may be disappointed to learn that Apple is not willing to offer any credit for the device.

The new Vision Pro's key changes include an M5 chip, 120Hz support, and the inclusion of a more comfortable Dual Knit Band in the box. However, the Dual Knit Band is also compatible with the original Vision Pro, and it can be purchased separately for $99.

The original model has an M2 chip, up to a 100Hz refresh rate, and a Solo Knit Band.

Customers who bought the original Vision Pro can still attempt to sell the device through platforms like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, but it is a niche product. With no trade-in credit available to offset spending another $3,499 on the updated Vision Pro, many customers will likely pass on upgrading to the new model.

The updated Vision Pro launched in Apple Stores and began arriving to customers today.

At all Apple Store locations where the Vision Pro is available, customers can now demo the model with the M5 chip, and try the Dual Knit Band.