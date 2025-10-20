Samsung to Unveil Apple Vision Pro Competitor Tomorrow

Samsung is holding a Galaxy Event tomorrow, where the company will unveil its long-awaited "Project Moohan" mixed reality headset that will compete with the Apple Vision Pro. Samsung says that it is "ushering in a new era" with its upcoming "AI-native devices."



Samsung already showed off the Project Moohan AR/VR headset back in January, and it looks a lot like the Vision Pro. It has a display that resembles a set of ski goggles, just like the Vision Pro, and a soft, fabric seal that fits against the face. There's a single padded strap that has a knob at the back for adjusting fit. As with the Vision Pro, Samsung's headset uses an external battery that's meant to be carried in a pocket.

We don't know full details on Project Moohan yet like how heavy it is, the display resolution, or what it will cost, but Samsung has described it as "lightweight" and "ergonomically optimized" for "maximum comfort."

The headset will run Android XR, a new operating system that Samsung co-created alongside Google and Qualcomm. Android XR was designed for extended reality headsets and smart glasses, and it is Google's equivalent of visionOS.

With Android XR, Samsung headset users will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual environment or use the cameras to stay present in the real world, similar to how Apple lets users adjust the Vision Pro immersion level.

Samsung's headset will have more AI features than the Vision Pro because it will support Gemini for accessing device controls and providing insight into what the wearer is seeing. YouTube will be available to watch on a "virtual big screen," Google Maps will offer an immersive view, Chrome will offer multiple virtual screens for multitasking, and Google Photos will support 3D images.

Samsung plans to hold an event to announce the headset tomorrow night, and it will kick off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.