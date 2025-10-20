Apple Seeds Fourth Public Betas of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1 and macOS Tahoe 26.1

Apple today provided public beta testers with the fourth releases of upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1 and watchOS 26.1 updates for testing purposes. Apple seeded the betas to developers earlier today.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 expand Apple Intelligence to new languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.

AirPods Live Translation is also available in Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified) in iOS 26.

With the fourth beta, Apple added an option to reduce the transparency of Liquid Glass, and a toggle to turn off opening the camera with a swipe from the Lock Screen.

There are a few other minor changes to apps like Photos, Music, the Apple TV app, and Phone in iOS 26.1, with details available in our iOS 26.1 features guide.