MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone Air or 17 Pro From Collectible Phones

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Collectible Phones to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone Air or an iPhone 17 Pro. Collectible Phones is an iPhone art company created by industry insider Sonny Dickson.



With Collectible Phones, Dickson purchases out-of-commission iPhones from recycling facilities, saving them from being sent to a landfill and creating waste. Collectible Phones chooses the best of the recycled iPhones to disassemble and preserve for ‌iPhone‌ collectors. The nicest components are selected, carefully adhered to a backboard, and protected with a high-quality frame.

Each component is labeled with details, specifications, and historical information, so you'll see data about the ‌iPhone‌'s display, logic board, battery, and more. Launch date, pricing, and other interesting tidbits are included as well.



Collectible Phones' key offering is the $298 Collectible 2G, which features Apple's original ‌iPhone‌ from 2007. Each component of the ‌iPhone‌ 2G includes a description and the parts are logically laid out so you can see each little detail from Apple's first-ever ‌iPhone‌. Dickson even sourced an original screenshot of the first version of iOS, and the piece includes a high-quality look at the initial version of iOS.



Each Collectible 2G piece can be purchased with either a black frame or a silver frame, and they're ready to hang on the wall. Frames measure in at 30cm x 42.3cm, and the site offers free worldwide shipping. If you're interested in purchasing a Collectible 2G, you can use your ‌iPhone‌ to see how it will look in your space before buying.



Dickson also has intact original iPhones available for those who would rather have a functional device.

