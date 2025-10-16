Apple CEO Tim Cook Pledges to Increase Investment in China

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to expand the company's investments in China during his latest visit to the country, signaling that Apple intends to maintain a strong presence in its most important manufacturing hub even as it continues diversifying production elsewhere, Reuters reports.

tim cook china popmart
During meetings with Chinese government officials this week, Cook told China's industry minister Li Lecheng that Apple will keep investing in the country, with ongoing commitment to its Chinese supply chain and operations. Lecheng told Cook that China hopes Apple will continue to expand in the country and "grow together with Chinese suppliers," adding that the government intends to foster a favorable business environment for foreign companies.

Cook's visit comes at a sensitive time in U.S.–China relations, as both countries remain locked in a prolonged trade dispute mired by tariffs, export restrictions, and increasing pressure on technology companies to localize their manufacturing. The White House has promoted domestic production under initiatives such as the CHIPS and Science Act, while Beijing has sought to reinforce ties with foreign investors amid slowing economic growth.

Apple's position in this environment has grown increasingly complex. The company has spent the past two years shifting parts of its manufacturing to countries such as India and Vietnam to reduce its dependency on China, yet the majority of its iPhones and other key products continue to be assembled by Chinese partners. Cook's latest assurances in China underscore that, despite diversification efforts, China remains integral to Apple's global operations.

Apple remains caught between competing political and economic pressures. U.S. regulators have intensified scrutiny of American firms operating in China, while Chinese authorities have increased oversight of foreign technology companies. Yet Apple has so far remained largely unscathed compared to other U.S. firms such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, both of which have faced regulatory investigations in China.

Apple's Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan joined Cook for the visit, meeting with Lens Technology, one of Apple's longtime Chinese suppliers responsible for producing glass covers for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Top Rated Comments

iMac The Knife
iMac The Knife
10 minutes ago at 06:05 am
But, but, but...environment. And don't get me started on the crimes against humanity. What a joke.
jonnysods
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
18 minutes ago at 05:57 am
Tim is a supply chain expert, and knows that China has a good hold on rare earth metals.
nt5672
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
18 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Not sure this a good move for America, long term?
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I'll bet he does!

He's put Apple "all in" on China and he has no choice really.


Apple remains caught between competing political and economic pressures. U.S. regulators have intensified scrutiny of American firms operating in China, while Chinese authorities have increased oversight of foreign technology companies. Yet Apple has so far remained largely unscathed compared to other U.S. firms such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, both of which have faced regulatory investigations in China.
Tim knows how to deal with this. ?




Dwalls90
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
14 minutes ago at 06:02 am
thejadedmonkey
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
8 minutes ago at 06:07 am

Not sure this a good move for America, long term?
No, but it's not really Apple's problem to fix. It's a problem 20+ years in the making since Clinton signed NAFTA and whatever policy it was that allowed China to ship us stuff for really cheap. That may have started with Regan back in the 80's?

https://appleinsider.com/articles/19/01/28/a-custom-screw-was-the-bottleneck-in-us-mac-pro-production


Initial tests of production were hampered by a contractor's constrained production levels producing at most 1,000 screws a day in its 20-employee shop.
Imagine only being able to source 1000 screws a day, and only 20 people in America are able to make them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments