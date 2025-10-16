Apple Remains the World's Most Valuable Brand in 2025

Apple has retained its position as the world's most valuable brand for the 13th consecutive year, topping Interbrand's 2025 Best Global Brands ranking with an estimated brand value of $470.9 billion.



The annual Interbrand report evaluates the world's top 100 companies based on financial performance, brand strength in purchase decisions, and overall competitiveness. The report claims that combined brand value of all 100 entries rose 4.4% year over year to $3.6 trillion.

Apple first entered Interbrand's top 25 in 2008 and reached the number one position by 2013, maintaining its dominance through more than a decade of major shifts in consumer technology. Its valuation of $470.9 billion represents a 4% decline from last year, yet still places it comfortably ahead of second-place Microsoft, which grew 10% to $388.5 billion. Amazon, Google, and Samsung rounded out the top five with respective brand values of $319.9 billion, $317.1 billion, and $90.5 billion.

While Apple remains the world's most valuable brand, the report pointed to a dramatic surge from AI chipmaker Nvidia, which recorded a 116% increase in brand value to $43.2 billion, leaping from 36th to 15th place — the largest single-year gain in Interbrand's history. In addition, Instagram entered the top 10 for the first time, with a 27% rise in brand value, while Nike dropped from 14th to 23rd after losing 26% of its valuation. Tesla fell 13 positions to 25th place following a 35% decline.