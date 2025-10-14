HomePod 2 Now 1,000 Days Old

by

Apple's second-generation HomePod is now 1,000 days old, with no sign of a refresh or third-generation model on the horizon.

HomePod 2 White and Midnight Feature Purple Blue
The original ‌HomePod‌ was announced at WWDC in 2017 and launched in 2018 after a heavily delayed release. The device was met with mixed reviews; critics praised its outstanding sound quality but pointed out its high price, missing features, and limited functionality compared to rivals.

Apple dropped its price from $349 to $299 in April 2019 and, in March 2021, the company announced that it was discontinuing the first-generation ‌HomePod‌, instead shifting its focus to the HomePod mini, which launched the previous year. The decision left a gap in Apple's product lineup for a full-sized smart speaker until the company introduced the second-generation model via a press release on January 18, 2023.

The second-generation ‌HomePod‌ looks virtually identical to the original, although it is 0.2 inches shorter and has a larger edge-to-edge LED touchscreen on top. It also boasts a range of upgrades and changes compared to its 2018 predecessor, including the S7 chip, a U1 ultra wideband chip, a removable power cable, a temperature and humidity sensor, and sound recognition. However, it features two fewer microphones and horn-loaded tweeters.

This second-generation device has now reached 1,000 days since its announcement and no successor is rumored, but at least two other ‌HomePod‌ products are allegedly in the pipeline. One is a new ‌HomePod mini‌ with a new S-series chip and Apple's new N1 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip, and the other is an all-new smart home hub, which has been described as a ‌HomePod‌ with a square iPad-like 7-inch screen and an A18 chip. Apple is widely rumored to be planning a wave of new smart home devices over the next few years, so while a third-generation ‌HomePod‌ doesn't seem to be on the horizon for now, a refresh or the launch of a similar product seems inevitable.

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
50 minutes ago at 03:56 am
I bought 2 of them back in the day for the stereo pair. They’re not used as much these days. I look back & think it might not have been the best purchase.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluecoast Avatar
bluecoast
53 minutes ago at 03:53 am
Anything home related has to be waiting for a better Siri.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScratchyMoose Avatar
ScratchyMoose
42 minutes ago at 04:03 am
I bought two of them for the stereo pair as well - sound quality is amazing but daily, whether that's on my phone or any Apple device, I regret saying 'hey Siri ...'. Siri is the weak link in everything it's in.

One thing I wish these things had though, is a way to help locate things in Find My. Given that you label these HomePods as kitchen, bedroom or living room, it'd be so much easier if Find My could say 'it's in the kitchen'.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Takeo Avatar
Takeo
43 minutes ago at 04:02 am
I bought a stereo pair of the updated model awhile ago to finally replace a crazy setup I had with old wired tower speakers + amp + third party infrared receiver + OG AirPort Express (w/ optical audio port) + raspberry pi controller. I mostly use them for TV. When I listen to music I’m frankly a little surprised at how much people rave about the sound quality. It’s true that they offer very dramatic separation and voicing but the projection is sorely lacking compared to to my old “dumb” towers that… while they sounded a little flat and muddy by comparison… effortlessly projected well out into the room and around the corner into my open plan kitchen. I guess there is no getting around simple physics (tiny woofer)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
211 Avatar
211
38 minutes ago at 04:08 am
I really like my HomePods. I don't know what "effort" is required just to update the chips and other minimal things from components that have been used in other Apple products for years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rob__Mac Avatar
Rob__Mac
33 minutes ago at 04:12 am
If we're going to go with one unit of measurement, must it be inches? Even Apple's US website puts mm first in the tech specs, these days...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments