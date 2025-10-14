Select GM Vehicles May Soon Offer iPhone Car Key Support

Car key support for select General Motors vehicles could be added to the Apple Wallet app in the near future, according to code discovered by MacRumors. Apple has added settings for GM vehicles to an internal list of vehicles that offer car key integration.



Digital car keys let users lock, unlock, and start their vehicles using the NFC capabilities of an iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple began supporting NFC-based digital keys in the Wallet app in 2022, and car manufacturers have since been adopting the feature.

At WWDC, Apple said that 13 vehicle brands would "soon" be adding support for digital car keys, including GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac. The other brands include Acura, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah.

Car keys in the Wallet app will be available for select Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac models, but GM has not provided details on specific models that will offer support. So far, only the 2026 Chevy Silverado EV and the 2026 GMC Sierra EV are confirmed to include digital key integration.

Apple has now added backend support for GM, Voyah, and Smart vehicles, but the car manufacturers have yet to roll out car key functionality.

Select newer vehicles from BMW, Genesis, Kia, Audi, Hyundai, Lotus, Mercedes, Volvo, and more offer car keys support, with a list available on MacRumors.com.