AirTag 4-Pack Available for Best-Ever Price of $64.99

Amazon this week has returned Apple's AirTag 4-Pack to $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides delivery dates as soon as today for Prime members at some residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.99, which doesn't match the all-time low of $19.99 that we've seen recently, so you might want to hold off for now or consider stepping up to the 4-Pack deal.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.