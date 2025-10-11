Apple's Clips App Discontinued

Apple has essentially discontinued Clips, its video-editing app designed to allow users to combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, music, filters, and graphics to create enhanced videos that can be shared on social media sites.



The app has been removed from the App Store, and a support document on Apple's site says that the app is no longer being updated and would no longer be available for download for new users as of yesterday.

Existing users who already have the app installed can continue to use it for now, and it can be redownloaded through your Apple account in the App Store, but new users are now unable to obtain the app.

Apple's support document also outlines how users can save Clips videos and individual clips to their photo library or other locations.

Clips was released in 2017 and was updated a number of times in its early years with features like Memoji and Animoji support, LiDAR Scanner support to generate immersive AR spaces, various filter and graphics options, and more, but over the past few years it hasn't received much more than an occasional bug-fix update.