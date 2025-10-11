Apple Preparing iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones
Apple's software engineers are internally testing iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.0.2 will likely be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet.
The update will likely be released within the next few weeks. Apple does not offer developer or public betas for minor iOS versions.
Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1, which includes the following bug fixes:
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models
- A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26
- Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts
- App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint
- VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26
iOS 26.0.1 also patched a security vulnerability.
macOS 26.0.2
iOS 26.0.2 could be accompanied by macOS 26.0.2.
AppleInsider recently reported that Apple has been testing an upcoming Mac model running macOS 26.0.2. The publication believes this model is likely a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip, which is expected to be released before higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
