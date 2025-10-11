AirPods 4 on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $89

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but we're still tracking great deals on a few AirPods models. The highlight is the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're searching for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation, Amazon has this model on sale for $118.98, down from $179.00, which is another best-ever price. There are also solid discounts on both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max (USB-C) right now, with the AirPods Pro 2 just 99 cents off of their lowest-ever price.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.