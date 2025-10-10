Apple Store in Greater San Diego Area to Receive All-New Design
Apple's retail store at The Forum in Carlsbad, California will be receiving an all-new design.
Apple Carlsbad as of 2021
The store will be temporarily closed for renovations starting Wednesday, October 15, according to Apple's website
. The location will be updated with a modern design and amenities, with a dedicated Apple Pickup station for online orders likely to be added.
Apple has not indicated when the original store will reopen, but these remodeling projects often take many months to be completed.
In the meantime, Apple will be opening a temporary store in the same plaza in Carlsbad, with a grand opening set for Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Apple says the temporary store will be located "just down to the right" from the original location, with the store's address set to shift from 1923 Calle Barcelona to 1925 Calle Barcelona.
Carlsbad is a coastal city in the County of San Diego. Apple opened its store there in 2008.
