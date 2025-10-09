Adding BlackBerry-Style Keys to Your iPhone Just Got More Affordable

Keyboard manufacturer Akko has just launched an iPhone keyboard case called MetaKey, proving that BlackBerry nostalgia is alive, well, and willing to add inches to your smartphone's length.



Like Clicks' cases, the MetaKey case connects via USB-C and adds a QWERTY keyboard to the bottom of the iPhone. However, priced at $59.99, it's half the cost of the Clicks keyboard case, which launched in January 2024 at $139.

The case features backlit keys and includes shortcuts for common tasks like accessing Siri, triggering voice-to-text, and entering numbers. There's also a unique scrolling mode that converts the top two rows of keys into large scroll buttons for browsing social media.

One of the practical challenges of these sort of keyboard cases is that they can be top-heavy. To address this, the MetaKey includes a removable 9-gram weight that attaches to the back of the keyboard to improve balance while typing.

MagSafe-compatible and with a USB-C passthrough port for charging, the MetaKey is currently available for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in black, white, and pink. An iPhone 17 Pro Max version is also available in black, orange, pink, blue, lavender, sage, and white, though some of these are currently out of stock.

For what it's worth, Clicks recently launched similar cases for iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro starting at $139, with a 17 Pro Max version at $159.

The physical keyboard case category is undoubtedly niche, but the MetaKey's lower price might appeal if you want to try out the concept without committing to Clicks' premium pricing.