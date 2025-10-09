Apple Hosts Unusual Colorado Event to Showcase Latest Hardware

Apple has invited a group of social media influencers to Colorado this week for an unusual event involving group hiking, trail running, and other outdoor activities designed to showcase the company's recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.



An invitation was shared on X (Twitter) by photographer Johnny Hawk, featuring a simple message: "Hi Johnny. We're so excited to welcome you to Colorado. Please enjoy this bag of essentials to use during your time here. See you soon!" The card is accompanied by a black backpack emblazoned with Apple's logo and a white flask.

When news of the mysterious Colorado gathering first surfaced, there was some speculation online that it might relate to Apple's anticipated October product refresh, which is expected to include new iPad Pro models with M5 chips and an updated Vision Pro, with potentially other updates also coming. Apparently, that's not the case at all.

The Rocky Mountain gathering appears to be just another aspect of Apple's marketing campaign for its been-and-gone iPhone 17 fall event. In follow-up posts on X and Instagram, Hawk revealed that he had been brought to Colorado's rugged terrain by Apple to test how the new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch perform in demanding outdoor conditions.



Apple has occasionally held regional events for influencers to preview products in unique settings, but these have usually occurred in major metropolitan centers like New York City. So far we've not heard rumors of anything in that vein taking place this month.