Opera's Agentic AI Browser Neon Launches With Subscription Model

Opera today launched its subscription-based, AI-focused Neon browser, which joins a growing field of companies touting agentic browsing capabilities.



Opera first previewed Neon in May and is now gradually rolling out invites to waitlist members. Available to early access users at $19.99 per month, Neon aims to go beyond traditional browsing by using AI to execute tasks directly within the browser. Neon can open and close tabs, compare information across multiple sources, and even complete transactions on a user's behalf.

Central to Neon's design is the Tasks feature, which creates self-contained workspaces for different projects. Each Task functions like a mini-browser with its own context, allowing the AI to act across multiple sources without accessing information from other parts of the browser. The idea is that you can work on several complex projects simultaneously – say, planning a trip while researching a purchase – without the AI confusing contexts between them.



Neon browser also introduces Cards, which are reusable prompt instructions that can be combined to automate common workflows. Cards are supposed to be like building blocks for AI interactions: instead of explaining your needs from scratch each time, you can combine pre-made Cards like "pull-details" and "comparison-table" to instantly create product comparison prompts. For meeting notes, users might stack "key-decisions," "action-items," and "follow-ups" Cards to capture what matters in the right format, says Opera. Users can create their own Cards or access community-made options through an in-browser store.



The Neon Do function is perhaps the browser's most ambitious capability, since it allows the app to navigate websites, fill out forms, and gather data while operating within a user's logged-in browser session. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, Neon Do works locally, so it keeps login credentials private and lets users pause or take control at any time.

The browser will compete directly with similar offerings from the likes of Perplexity (Comet Browser) and The Browser Company (Dia Browser). Opera Neon won't replace the existing Opera browser, but some of its features will likely be added to Opera over time.