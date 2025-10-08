New TAG Heuer Smartwatches Now 'Made for iPhone'

by

TAG Heuer today announced the Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch, now featuring "Made for iPhone" certification as the watchmaker abandons Google's Wear OS.

tag heuer made for iphone

Three years after launching the Calibre E4, the Connected Calibre E5 comes in two case sizes: 45mm and a new, more compact 40mm. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+. The 45mm model features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, while the 40mm houses a 1.20-inch AMOLED display. Both include haptic feedback, enhanced brightness, and touch responsiveness.

Since its first smartwatch in 2015, TAG Heuer had relied on Google's Wear OS, but now it moves to its own, in-house platform. Developed by a team of 60 engineers in Paris, TAG Heuer OS introduces a more refined interface, new animations, and streamlined menus designed for faster navigation using both the touchscreen and mechanical pushers.

The most significant benefit of this transition is enhanced compatibility with Apple devices. The Calibre E5 is officially "Made for ‌iPhone‌" (MFi) certified, part of Apple's hardware licensing program that ensures accessories and devices meet Apple's connectivity and software standards.

This certification guarantees better integration with iPhones, including faster pairing, more reliable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and consistent updates alongside iOS. It also ensures that key features like notifications, call handling, and health data synchronization operate seamlessly with the ‌iPhone‌, an area where previous Wear OS models struggled. According to TAG Heuer, around 70% of its smartwatch users pair their devices with iPhones.

The watch retains a range of fitness and wellness capabilities, supported by an array of sensors on the case back for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate variability, sleep tracking, breathing rate, and calorie counting. The device also includes a compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and dual-band GNSS for enhanced GPS accuracy. The Calibre E5 does not support third-party apps, Google Pay, or LTE connectivity.

The Calibre E5 can handle voice calls directly through its integrated microphone and speaker. Users can also receive notifications, control music, and view fitness summaries via customizable widgets. TAG Heuer's wellness suite now includes new heart rate analysis tools, sleep monitoring, and an upgraded running app featuring a gamified pace tracker. The Golf Edition brings refined hole layout mapping, automatic shot detection, and access to more than 39,000 course maps.

TAG Heuer claims the 45mm model can last up to three days in low-power mode, or about two full days under regular use, while the 40mm version achieves up to two days or 1.5 days with the always-on display active. Fast charging provides a full day's power in 30–40 minutes, with a full charge achieved in 90 minutes via a redesigned USB-C charging dock.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is available now via TAG Heuer boutiques and online, with prices starting at $1,600.

Tags: MFi Program, TAG Heuer

Top Rated Comments

ELman Avatar
ELman
14 minutes ago at 08:46 am
It's a good looking watch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I honestly just wish Apple would do more form factors for the Watch line.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments