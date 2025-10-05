Remembering Steve Jobs

by

Today marks the 14th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing away, at the age of 56. He died just one day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 4S and Siri.

Remembering Steve Jobs
Apple CEO Tim Cook has once again paid tribute to Jobs.

"Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow," said Cook, in a post today. "We miss you, my friend."

Cook also reflected on Jobs while opening Apple's first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater in 2017.

"There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," he said then.


At that event, Apple unveiled the iPhone X, which was a major update to the smartphone that Jobs had famously unveiled in 2007.

The Steve Jobs Archive website contains a collection of quotes, photos, videos, and emails from Jobs, and offers fellowships to young creators to follow in his footsteps. In addition, Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by customers around the world following his death in 2011.

Tag: Steve Jobs

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 vs Air and Pros Feature

New iPhones See 'Stronger Than Expected' Demand With One Exception

Thursday October 2, 2025 7:26 am PDT by
Nearly two weeks after the iPhone 17 series launched, analysts at investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said demand for the devices has been "modestly stronger than we originally expected," based on a combination of extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store and information it gathered from Apple's supply chain. There has been strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro,...
Read Full Article242 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article38 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

Apple's 2025 Product Roadmap: What's Still Coming

Wednesday October 1, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple's two big yearly events, WWDC and the iPhone launch, are done and over with, but there are still some new products that we're expecting to see before the end of the year. Apple TV The Apple TV hasn't been updated since 2022, so it's due for a refresh. It doesn't look like Apple is going to change the design of its set-top box, but we can expect a faster chip Apple code suggests...
Read Full Article91 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
macbook air prime day 2025

M5 MacBook Air: Release Date, Features, and Performance Predictions

Friday October 3, 2025 3:39 am PDT by
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop – a thin, fanless machine that wields quiet power thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon. While the M4 model isn't exactly old, attention is already turning to its successor. Apple doesn't telegraph new product launches ahead of time, but we can draw a surprisingly clear picture of what to expect by looking at Apple's silicon roadmap,...
Read Full Article65 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17e Feature 1

iPhone 17e: All the Rumors So Far

Thursday October 2, 2025 4:55 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple released the $599 iPhone 16e – a budget-friendly late addition to its iPhone 16 series and a replacement for its long-running entry-level iPhone SE line. Given the iPhone 17 lineup has now launched, can we expect an iPhone 17e anytime soon? If you're holding out for a more affordable device with the 17 moniker attached, here's everything we know so far about the...
Read Full Article59 comments
iOS 26 Everything New Feature

26 Hidden iOS 26 Tricks to Change How You Use Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 9:16 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 in mid-September, bringing a range of new features and changes to iPhones across the globe. But not all of the included improvements have been showcased with Apple's typical fanfare, and many are likely to have been overlooked. Below, we've highlighted 26 lesser known additions and enhancements that could potentially change how you use your iPhone on a daily basis. Got...
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Rated Comments

ralpa Avatar
ralpa
49 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Steve, Timmy made iOS so bad now that I am switching to Android.

You guys used to make iPhone so impressive that I felt addictive to it. Now Timmy has worked hard on making users hard to leave rather than tempt them to stay.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
julesme Avatar
julesme
44 minutes ago at 07:31 am
This reminded me to re-watch his Stanford commencement address.

It’s an all-time great speech that should be required viewing for students of business / entrepreneurship, communications, branding, etc, and anyone who appreciates world-class oratory skills.

Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
41 minutes ago at 07:34 am
The GOAT. We miss you Steve.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
49 minutes ago at 07:27 am
We miss you more than ever right now Steve.

RIP
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MarkNewton2023 Avatar
MarkNewton2023
40 minutes ago at 07:36 am
May Steve’s soul rests in peace!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
28 minutes ago at 07:47 am
What I miss most from him is the way he could speak so passionately about Apple products. His passion felt really genuine, unlike with the Cookie, who granted, has other qualities.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments