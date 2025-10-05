Remembering Steve Jobs

Today marks the 14th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing away, at the age of 56. He died just one day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 4S and Siri.



Apple CEO Tim Cook has once again paid tribute to Jobs.

"Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow," said Cook, in a post today. "We miss you, my friend."

Cook also reflected on Jobs while opening Apple's first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater in 2017.

"There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," he said then.

At that event, Apple unveiled the iPhone X, which was a major update to the smartphone that Jobs had famously unveiled in 2007.

The Steve Jobs Archive website contains a collection of quotes, photos, videos, and emails from Jobs, and offers fellowships to young creators to follow in his footsteps. In addition, Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by customers around the world following his death in 2011.