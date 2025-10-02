Apple's 2026 Smart Glasses: Five Key Features to Expect

by

Apple is working on a set of smart glasses to rival the Meta Ray-Bans, and now that Meta has debuted glasses that include a display, Apple wants to speed up development on its first-generation model. Work has stopped on the next Vision Pro so that Apple can prioritize getting the glasses to market.

Apple Glasses Yellow Feature

They'll Be Fashion Forward

Like the initial versions of the Apple Watch, the Apple Glasses will be a fashion accessory rather than clunky frames with limited style availability.

Apple is planning to offer multiple frame and temple material options for a personalized look. There needs to be space for a battery, a chip, and multiple cameras, so it's not clear how slim Apple can get the glasses, but different color, size, and shape options are likely.

Meta had limited color and style options for its Ray-Bans to begin with, but over the last few years, it's added more shapes and colors, and expanded to Oakley frames.

Siri Will Play a Major Role

Apple can't release smart glasses until it has a functional, next-generation version of Siri. Controls will be largely voice based, which means ‌Siri‌ needs to be intelligent enough to understand what you want and act on it.

Apple rearchitected ‌Siri‌ with large language models, and a smarter ‌Siri‌ that's more like Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT is coming in spring 2026.

You should be able to ask ‌Siri‌ all kinds of questions, and with cameras integrated into Apple's glasses, ‌Siri‌ could be able to do things like provide feedback on what you're seeing, look things up for you, translate foreign languages, remember where you parked or put your keys, offer instructions to help you with tasks, play music, send messages, and more.

Apple will want to match many of the features of the Meta Ray-Bans, and Meta AI can do all of the above.

Rumored Apple Glasses Features

Apple's first-generation glasses won't include a display like Meta's latest Ray-Ban Display glasses, but they will have the same AI features, cameras, and audio capabilities of Meta's less expensive Ray-Bans.

We don't know everything about Apple's glasses yet, but we've heard rumors about some of the capabilities that will be included.

  • Take photos
  • Record video
  • Play audio, including podcasts, music, and audiobooks
  • Offer directions
  • Answer questions
  • Describe your surroundings
  • Identify plants, animals, landmarks and more with Visual Intelligence
  • Make phone calls
  • Send messages
  • Translate languages

You'll Still Need Your iPhone

The Apple glasses will have an Apple-designed chip that's based on the chip in the Apple Watch, but you're still going to need an iPhone to use them. They won't be able to operate standalone, and will need a connection to an ‌iPhone‌ for AI processing and other features.

We don't know what the battery life will be like, but handing tasks off to the ‌iPhone‌ should help extend battery life.

We Could See the Glasses as Soon as 2026

Apple is speeding up development on the smart glasses, and current rumors suggest Apple could show them off in late 2026. It sounds like Apple might announce them in 2026 and then launch them in early 2027.

There is no word yet on how much the glasses might cost, but Meta Ray-Bans start at $380 and Apple may want to price its version competitively.

Read More

We have an Apple Glasses guide that aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far. We update it regularly when new info comes out.

Tag: Apple Glasses

Popular Stories

Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article52 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article35 comments
maxresdefault

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Tuesday September 30, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak. Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of...
Read Full Article292 comments
fcc vision pro leak

FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

Tuesday September 30, 2025 3:48 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset. One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro. The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and...
Read Full Article95 comments
macbook pro prime day 2025

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:58 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch. The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, while other numbers are likely for...
Read Full Article63 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Monday September 29, 2025 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out earlier this week. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 26.0.1 addresses a bug that could cause aberrations in...
Read Full Article200 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Sunday September 28, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest. Apple often...
Read Full Article216 comments
iOS 26

Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Sunday September 28, 2025 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Read Full Article