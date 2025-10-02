Apple's 2026 Smart Glasses: Five Key Features to Expect

Apple is working on a set of smart glasses to rival the Meta Ray-Bans, and now that Meta has debuted glasses that include a display, Apple wants to speed up development on its first-generation model. Work has stopped on the next Vision Pro so that Apple can prioritize getting the glasses to market.

They'll Be Fashion Forward

Like the initial versions of the Apple Watch, the Apple Glasses will be a fashion accessory rather than clunky frames with limited style availability.

Apple is planning to offer multiple frame and temple material options for a personalized look. There needs to be space for a battery, a chip, and multiple cameras, so it's not clear how slim Apple can get the glasses, but different color, size, and shape options are likely.

Meta had limited color and style options for its Ray-Bans to begin with, but over the last few years, it's added more shapes and colors, and expanded to Oakley frames.



Siri Will Play a Major Role

Apple can't release smart glasses until it has a functional, next-generation version of Siri. Controls will be largely voice based, which means ‌Siri‌ needs to be intelligent enough to understand what you want and act on it.

Apple rearchitected ‌Siri‌ with large language models, and a smarter ‌Siri‌ that's more like Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT is coming in spring 2026.

You should be able to ask ‌Siri‌ all kinds of questions, and with cameras integrated into Apple's glasses, ‌Siri‌ could be able to do things like provide feedback on what you're seeing, look things up for you, translate foreign languages, remember where you parked or put your keys, offer instructions to help you with tasks, play music, send messages, and more.

Apple will want to match many of the features of the Meta Ray-Bans, and Meta AI can do all of the above.



Rumored Apple Glasses Features

Apple's first-generation glasses won't include a display like Meta's latest Ray-Ban Display glasses, but they will have the same AI features, cameras, and audio capabilities of Meta's less expensive Ray-Bans.

We don't know everything about Apple's glasses yet, but we've heard rumors about some of the capabilities that will be included.

Take photos

Record video

Play audio, including podcasts, music, and audiobooks

Offer directions

Answer questions

Describe your surroundings

Identify plants, animals, landmarks and more with Visual Intelligence

Make phone calls

Send messages

Translate languages

You'll Still Need Your iPhone

The Apple glasses will have an Apple-designed chip that's based on the chip in the Apple Watch, but you're still going to need an iPhone to use them. They won't be able to operate standalone, and will need a connection to an ‌iPhone‌ for AI processing and other features.

We don't know what the battery life will be like, but handing tasks off to the ‌iPhone‌ should help extend battery life.



We Could See the Glasses as Soon as 2026

Apple is speeding up development on the smart glasses, and current rumors suggest Apple could show them off in late 2026. It sounds like Apple might announce them in 2026 and then launch them in early 2027.

There is no word yet on how much the glasses might cost, but Meta Ray-Bans start at $380 and Apple may want to price its version competitively.



Read More

We have an Apple Glasses guide that aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far. We update it regularly when new info comes out.